San Mateo County adds new coronavirus testing sites

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) – San Mateo County is expanding its number of COVID-19 testing sites to include locations in East Palo Alto and Daly City on a rotating schedule.

The new sites will be located at the old Serramonte High School campus in Daly City and the YMCA in East Palo Alto.

The Daly City testing site will operate Wednesdays and Thursdays, while the one in Palo Alto on Fridays and Saturdays.

The new sites will begin operating on Monday, May 18.

The county’s testing site in the San Mateo County Event Center will continue to operate on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Testing is free and available without restriction to anyone, though an appointment is required in advance. To make an appointment, residents can visit Project Baseline’s website.

After being tested, residents will receive results and other information by email. San Mateo County Health will reach out to residents who test positive.

Here is a full schedule of the testing sites, hours and locations:

Mondays & Tuesdays – San Mateo

San Mateo County Event Center

1346 Saratoga Drive, San Mateo

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Wednesdays & Thursdays – Daly City

Serramonte High School

699 Serramonte Boulevard, Daly City

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Fridays and Saturdays – East Palo Alto

Lewis and Joan Platt East Palo Alto Family YMCA

550 Bell Street, East Palo Alto

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Sundays

Testing locations closed

