EL GRANADA, Calif. (KRON) – With the heat wave driving people toward cooler environments, San Mateo County fire officials are warning people who go to the beach there to be cautious.

“San Mateo County is one of the most beautiful places to enjoy the water and the coastline in

California,” Deputy Pillar Point Harbor Master Cary Smith stated in a press release. “But it’s also one of the most dangerous.”

The Coastside Fire Protection District and Pillar Point Harbor Patrol want people who go to Peninsula beaches to be aware that:

“Many of the beaches in San Mateo County are difficult to access. That means, in an emergency, it can take first responders more time to reach a patient’s location. Often, people who call 911 have difficulty describing their location. This can also impact emergency response times. Always know your location.”

“The San Mateo County coastline contains many steep pocket beaches with dangerous rocks and rip currents. … They are popular among visitors, but contain many hazards, and are challenging for first responders to access.”

“The weather and the waves change throughout the course of the day. Avoid standing on wet rocks, and never turn your back on the ocean.”

Smith wants the public to know its his job just to try and keep people safe.

“We want you to have a happy and safe weekend, and we want you to return safely to your loved ones,” Smith stated.