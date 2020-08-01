San Mateo County businesses prepare to close again after being on state watch list for 3 days

Coronavirus: The Latest

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Businesses in San Mateo County are now preparing to closes again after three days on the states COVID-19 watch list.

COVID-19 cases have been increasing in San Mateo County and now county officials are in close contact with the state and more businesses could be closing down today. 

According to state guidelines, the following industries or activities must shut down:

  • Gyms and fitness centers
  • Places of worship and cultural ceremonies, like weddings and funerals
  • Offices for non-critical infrastructure sectors
  • Personal care services, like nail salons and body waxing
  • Hair salons and barbershops
  • Shopping malls

Unless the following can be modified to operate outside or by pick-up, they will have to close their doors.

San Mateo ended up on the states watch list because the cases here have gone up and now officials are trying to put plans in place to get those numbers  back down. 

County officials believe that the local case rate will not go down by today and urge businesses and the community to prepare now for the additional restrictions.

