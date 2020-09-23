San Mateo County businesses waste no time reopening after shift to red tier

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — San Mateo County was just shifted to California’s red tier and its gyms wasted no time bringing back their loyal clients.

At 24 Hour Fitness on Bovet Rd, people started trickling in around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Gyms are only allowed a 10% indoor capacity limit, so it’s best to plan workouts during slower hours if possible.

The gym’s district manager, Arezoo Zand, told KRON4’s Reyna Harvey on Wednesday that they’ve been waiting for this moment. And in that waiting, they’ve prepared for a safe reopening.

24 Hour Fitness District Manager, Arezoo Zand, talks to KRON4s Reyna Harvey on Sept. 23, 2020.

For example, 24 Hour Fitness members can download the app and check-in “touchlessly.”

“Masks are mandatory, of course, for members and our team members,” Zand added. “We want to make sure people feel comfortable coming back.” This includes adding distance between their machines and continuing with strict cleaning.

Moving to the red tier means the county’s COVID-19 transmission risk is still considered “substantial.” All but two Bay Area counties are now in the red tier. Officials from the city of Pacifica “caution that businesses and individuals must continue to follow health and safety guidelines,” the city said in a press release.

Other openings in San Mateo County include: Restaurants indoors (max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer)

All retail indoors (max 50% capacity)

Shopping centers, swap meets indoors (max 50% capacity, closed common areas)

Personal care services – hair and nail salons, barbershops (open with modifications)

Museums, zoos and aquariums (max 25% capacity)

Places of worship (max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer)

Movie theaters indoors (max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer)

