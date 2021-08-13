San Mateo County considers requiring proof of vaccination for indoor activities

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – We are just a week away from San Francisco requiring full vaccinations for many indoor activities and now some other Bay Area counties are considering doing the same thing.

San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President David Canepa says he believes these types of mandates should be uniform throughout the Bay Area counties and even throughout the state.

He says San Mateo County leaders are considering an indoor vaccine mandate as well.

“No shoes, no shirt, no vaccine, and make no mistake about it, no service.”

Canepa tweeted that same phrase out warning people that a vaccine mandate could be coming to San Mateo County.

“Maybe this is sort of the push for people to get vaccinated, we’ve done lotteries, we’ve done free giveaways, but maybe telling people to show their vaccination card will get them to get vaccinated,” Canepa said.

He says so far most people have received the news positively.

“It’s probably 80/20,” Canepa said.

He gave me an idea of what types of complaints the 20 percent of people against it are expressing.

“It’s government intrusion, they should have the freedom to be vaccinated or not vaccinated but I disagree with that notion,” Canepa said.

Right now, about 90 percent of people in San Mateo County who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine have completed the series.

As people walked down Burlingame Avenue, many were masked up and prepared to walk into a business.

Canepa says he’s been reaching out to many of those businesses and most are for a vaccine mandate.

“I’ve had the ability to reach out to chambers of commerce from different cities, they’re supportive of it,” Canepa said.

He tells KRON4 that he believes a mandate like this could help keep businesses open and avoid another shutdown because it can limit the spread of serious illness.