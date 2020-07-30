San Mateo County could be shut down further if it lingers on watch list

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – San Mateo is the last county in the Bay Area where you can go to the salon and gym, but that could go away as the state just put the county on its COVID-19 watch list.

The move comes after COVID-19 cases are on the rise in San Mateo County.

Now all Bay Area counties are on the watch list.

Nearly two-thirds of California counties are on the watch list as the state is getting close to recording 9,000 deaths and 480,000 virus cases – the most in the country.

There’s a chance the state could hit the reset button, forcing businesses to shut down altogether.

Many businesses are already losing money, even with the limited opening, dipping into savings.

If there’s a shutdown again, they could shut down permanently.

Latest Stories: