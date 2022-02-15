San Mateo County cracks down on loud exhaust noise from cars

Performance Car Exhaust System. Racing Grade Mufflers in the Modern Vehicle.

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Keep it down!

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on loud engine and exhaust noise from vehicles.

“We have received many complaints regarding vehicles with modified exhaust, creating quality of life concerns for the San Mateo County community,” Sheriff Carlos G. Bolanos said.

Deputies have received specialized training to enforce California Vehicle Code sections relating to modified exhaust and missing/required smog equipment.

California Vehicle Code 27151 says that any automobile under 6,000 pounds has a maximum limit of 95 decibels.