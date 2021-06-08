San Mateo County deputies arrest Redwood City pair for burglary

(BCN) – San Mateo County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man and woman on suspicion of burglary after the pair walked out of a garage with items taken from a home in an unincorporated area of Redwood City.

Deputies responded to a 4:38 p.m. report of a burglary in progress in the 3000 block of Fair Oaks Avenue.

Upon arrival, deputies determined that the suspects had jumped over a neighbor’s fence and broke into a garage.

As deputies set up a perimeter around the home, the two suspects walked out of the garage.

Deputies arrested Cedric Sanders, 42, and Vanessa Sepulveda, 36, on suspicion of committing multiple offenses, the first three of which are felonies: burglary, conspiracy, and possession of the stolen property, drugs, and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies urge anyone who has information regarding this incident to call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.