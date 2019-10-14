San Mateo County deputies cleared in Chinedu Okobi’s taser death

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) – Four San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies have been cleared of violating a department policy after a man died last year when he was tased.

A deputy attempted to stop Chinedu Okobi for jaywalking.

When he resisted, officers used their tasers.

Okoboi died as a result.

The deputies were previously cleared of criminal charges by the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.

Okobi’s family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

