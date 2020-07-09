San Mateo County establishes immigrant relief fund to help families during pandemic

(KRON) – San Mateo County has partnered with local businesses and organizations to establish the immigrant relief fund with the goal of helping immigrants living in that county that are struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.

John A. Sobrato with the Sobrato Family Foundation and Jose Quinonez with Mission Asset Fund joined KRON4 on Wednesday to talk about the relief fund.

Immigrants are among those working on the front lines during the pandemic and are not included in the CARES Act.

This fund will provide financial support to those families.

For more information, you can visit the Immigrant Families Fund website.

Watch full interview above.

