San Mateo County Fair dates announced

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo County Fair is coming back!

The return of the fair will be “one of California’s first major public events since early 2020,” the county said Monday.

It runs from June 5-13, 2021 – except it will be closed on June 7 and 8.

“The theme of the San Mateo County Fair is Where Tradition Meets Innovation, and we will

certainly bring the favorite traditions of animals, pig races, BBQ, funnel cakes, carnival rides,

and the Ferris Wheel back, with the innovations that provide a healthy and safe space for our

community,” said Dana Stoehr, CEO of the San Mateo County Event Center. “The health and

safety of our guests is our top priority,”

Under the orange tier of reopening, California counties can host outdoor events at 25% capacity.

Masks are required while attending the fair, and people will need to book tickets online for timed entries.

While officials were waiting to bring back the fun, the fairgrounds has been used as a COVID-19 testing site, a hospital bed overflow site, and most recently – the site of over 90,000 vaccinations.

According to officials, the 87-year-old fair was forced to close in 2020 for only the second time in its entire history.