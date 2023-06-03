SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The San Mateo County Fair kicks off on Saturday with a wide range of activities.

The theme this year is “Where Tradition Meets Innovation”. From carnival rides to delicious fair food to the fair’s concert series, organizers say there is something for everyone.

Pig races, which is a crowd favorite, is also set to be a part of the festivities. Tickets are $20 and children under the age of five are free.

The fair runs until June 11.