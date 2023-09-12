(KRON) — Tuesday, after an all-day vote, San Mateo County officially plans to buy a Millbrae hotel to convert into supportive housing. This decision had much vocal opposition from some area residents and one county supervisor.

San Mateo County Supervisor, Dave Canepa, spoke up at the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday. Canepa voiced his concern with turning this La Quinta hotel into an affordable housing complex for unhoused families and seniors.

Other supervisors felt differently.

“I think this is a good idea,” said supervisor Noelle Corsca.

The 100-room hotel (located at 1390 El Camino Real) has an apartment complex next-door as well as commercial buildings across the street. Millbrae residents against the project wore red T-shirts in solidarity. The residents opposing the project brought up safety concerns and that the project would take away valuable dollars needed to make repairs and improve city services.

Mayor of Millbrae, Ann Schneider, expressed concerns regarding the Millbrae parks.

“Our parks have not been addressed in years. They are taking money away we need in property taxes from the hotel. They just don’t care,” said Schneider.

The county has purchased five other hotels turning them into permanent and temporary housing using funds from the state’s homekey project earmarked to assist communities in ending homelessness.

“I think this is just not what should happen here,” said a Millbrae resident. “We have sympathy, but it isn’t the right space.”

The purchase passed with only supervisor Canepa voting against the project. Advocates say they believe in the long term residents will feel more at ease with the facility in their city.