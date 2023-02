SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Many schools within San Mateo County are not just talking about the dangers of drugs to their students–they’re doing something about it.

The schools are getting tool kits with the drug Narcan which will be on campus in case any student is seen overdosing from opioids like fentanyl.

Fentanyl overdoses has exploded across the country and considered by many as an epidemic. Narcan will block the opioid receptors in the body which will reverse the overdose.