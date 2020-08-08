San Mateo County health officer knocks state closures

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — Since Saturday, gyms and fitness centers and hair salons have been shut down in San Mateo County after it was put it on the state’s watchlist.

“I feel like we are getting mixed messages and we are sending our members mixed messages,” CC Weiss said. “One minute we are able to open and preparing for it and then the next minute we are not.”

Now in a statement, San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow is apologizing to businesses that were closed saying he doesn’t support the action and says the state’s one size fits all decision making process is “fundamentally flawed.”

“The treatment they have applied based on our data is incorrect,” Dr. Morrow said.

Morrow says the county is in a relatively stable state in regards to the spread of the virus and believes what spread there is not due to the businesses that were just shut down.

“It’s nice to hear a health officials come out and speak in favor of letting us operate in a safe manner because this is something that could last sometime,” Adam Schroll said.

Adam Schroll owns Yogasix in South San Francisco.

His opening has been delayed and his classes moved outside due to the state watchlist shutdown order. Other businesses have had to shut their doors completely and just wait for the state’s OK.

The statement from the health officer makes them more optimistic it could come sooner than later.

“I have to stay hopeful and the fact the health officer released that notice is actually a big positive sign,” Weiss said.

Now a statement from the health officer is not going to allow these businesses to reopen, nor will it change the guidelines.

All of that is in the hands of the state.

