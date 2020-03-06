San Mateo County health officer on a coronavirus pandemic: ‘Our lives will be significantly disrupted’

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) – As the coronavirus outbreak begins to spread, local officials are making sure to keep the public aware of the latest developments in their respective cities and counties.

On Friday, San Mateo County Health Officer Scott Morrow, MD, MPH, published a statement on the county website regarding the coronavirus, calling it “a difficult message to share.”

In the statement, Dr. Morrow said the virus “has likely been spreading for weeks, perhaps months,” and advised everyone to take immediate action to prepare for the “difficult times ahead.”

“Our lives will be significantly disrupted by the measures needed to respond to a global pandemic. A pandemic is a global occurrence of an infectious disease. A pandemic is a disaster with unique characteristics,” Dr. Morrow said. “The two most important differences between a pandemic and other disasters are that the whole world is going through this disaster at the same time, and people may become fearful of other people. The current COVID-19 outbreak clearly has the potential to turn into a severe pandemic.”

Dr. Morrow added that now the focus of officials is “taking steps to lessen the broad impact of the disease,” versus the previous focus of developing a containment strategy.

Dr. Morrow went on to discuss how the world operates in a pandemic.

“This is not business as usual. With a pandemic comes significant disruption to supply chains (the process of how things get from where they are made to where they are used), transportation, and travel. Even if the disease is not rapidly spreading in our area, we may face difficulty obtaining the goods and services we are accustomed to, public events may be canceled, and our ability to travel might be restricted,” he added.

The public is advised to focus on three key elements:

Reducing each person’s change of getting sick Helping households with basic survival needs during a pandemic Minimizing and coping with larger disruptions in how the normal day-to-day world works

“Getting ready for a pandemic is largely about preparing for possible shortages. In a pandemic, supply chain disruptions are inevitable but are also unpredictable,” Dr. Morrow said in the statement.

Officials said now is a good time to make sure you have an emergency kit ready to go and have other “critical supply needs” including medications, non-perishable foods, and water.

Remember that your first line of defense against the coronavirus is proper handwashing and covering all sneezes and coughs.

Dr. Morrow also listed “the types of activities we may need to implement in the future,” including:

School closures (some campuses are already closed)

Social distancing

Rationing

Dr. Morrow also addressed coronavirus testing concerns, clarifying that “San Mateo County does not currently have testing available independently of the state and CDC.”

He added that the testing available through California and the CDC remains “severely limited,” and that if testing does become more widely available, it would be prioritized based on:

Healthcare infrastructure concerns

Risk of exposure

Very sick hospitalized patients

“Tests will not be automatically be given upon request or by a physician’s order,” the statement read. “This may change as testing capacity evolves over the next few months.”

>> Click here to read the full statement on the San Mateo County Health website.

