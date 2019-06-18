San Mateo County homicide victim ID’d as 32-year-old Pacifica man

SAN MATEO (KRON) — A 32-year-old Pacifica man was identified Tuesday afternoon as the victim in a homicide Monday night in a remote part of San Mateo County.

The San Mateo County Coroner identified the man killed as Abdulmalek Nasher.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy was patrolling the area of Skyline Boulevard near the El Corte de Madera Creek Preserve Monday night when the deputy discovered a body on the road

Authorities are considering the man’s death a homicide because of his injuries.

Police have not provided information on a possible suspect, but are asking anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area to contact police.

The victim was found around 11:35 p.m. Monday.

Investigators and a SWAT team were at the site of the homicide Tuesday morning, searching for the person or people responsible for the man’s death.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES