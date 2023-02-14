SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The mass shooting in Half Moon Bay that happened on Jan. 23 and the deaths of seven farm workers have caused San Mateo County officials to focus on the living conditions migrant workers face in the county.

Officials have created a task force to make sure the migrant farm workers in Half Moon Bay and all along the coast have acceptable living conditions.

On Jan. 23, police officers in the area rushed to two farming locations where eight people were shot, seven people were killed and one person was severely injured. Officials are still looking for a motive behind the shooting and the investigation is ongoing. The suspect still faces a trial.

Officials said they did find out that the living conditions for the farm workers were “deplorable.” After the mass shooting, it was reported that the migrant workers lived in basically storage containers reportedly with no insulation and no running water.

The county will now have a task force to make sure all farms improve living conditions for their workers who work and live in places provided by their bosses.

San Mateo County’s agricultural industry produces about $100 million a year. The task force will make sure the employers provide safe, healthy and legally permitted homes.