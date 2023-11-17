(KRON) – San Mateo County Libraries has launched a three-month pilot program offering over 1,800 free diaper kits to support families in need.

Families are invited to pick up kits including free diapers and wipes. Supplies are on a first-served basis. Families do not need to bring a library card, ID, or proof of income.

Each kit contains 80 diapers and 200 wipes.

“Free diapers and wipes can make a big difference for families struggling with the high cost of living in the Bay Area, especially during the holiday season,” Sara McDowell, Library JPA Governing Board Chair said. “San Mateo County Libraries are a trusted resource in our communities, and we are honored to be the ones providing these essential items in a welcoming environment for families and their little ones.”

Upcoming Free Diaper Distribution Events

Belmont Library, 1110 Alameda de las Pulgas, Belmont, CA 94002

Saturday, November 18, 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, December 2, 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, December 16, 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 13, 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, January 27, 10:30 a.m.

Pacifica Sharp Park Library, 104 Hilton Way, Pacifica, CA 94044

Saturday, November 18, 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, November 30, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, December 5, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 16, 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, January 6, 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, January 20,10:30 a.m.

The program, which launched on October 28, has already provided over 9,500 free diapers to community members.

Funding for the diaper pilot program is provided by Measure K.