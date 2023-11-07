(BCN) — Low-income households in San Mateo County can look forward to receiving toys and books during the holidays, according to county officials.

Families on time-limited programs and served by the Housing Authority of the County of San Mateo are invited to complete a survey listing at least three appropriate gift choices for each child living in their home, county officials said in a statement Monday.

The child will receive at least one gift from their wish list. The deadline for the survey is Nov. 17.

Toys will be distributed by HACSM staff during the second and third weeks of December, according to county officials.

“Every year, all of us at the Housing Authority look forward to this tangible reminder that we provide more than rental assistance — first and foremost, we are here to support families,” HACSM coordinator Victoria Grant-Velgado said in a statement.

According to county officials, the effort is a joint project between HACSM, the County Human Services Agency and the Peninsula Library System.

