SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — A man was arrested for allegedly molesting a child at his home in San Mateo County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Leonardo Rivera, 33, reportedly molested a 15-year-old girl on October 28, 2020. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said they waited until they could gather enough evidence, resulting in his arrest on November 24.

The child’s mother alerted authorities. They believe it was an isolated incident.