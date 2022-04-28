(BCN) – San Mateo County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 25-year-old Half Moon Bay man on suspicion of raping a minor.

Cesar GomezPerez was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of three offenses: rape of a minor over 14 years old, meeting a minor for sex acts and sex with a minor.

The arrest culminates an investigation begun in October 2021 after detectives received a report of a sexual assault of a minor, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

During the investigation, detectives identified GomezPerez as the suspect and learned of another juvenile who had sex with GomezPerez in a separate incident.

Based on the evidence, investigators are concerned there may be other victims.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact Detective D. Chiu at 650.363.4057 or email dbchiu@smcgov.org.

