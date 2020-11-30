San Mateo County opens free mobile coronavirus testing site

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — Starting Tuesday, San Mateo County will provide a permanent COVID-19 mobile testing site free of charge that will operate five days per week, Supervisor David Canepa announced.

The site will operate in the Jefferson Union High School District parking lot at 699 Serramonte Blvd. in Daly City as part of a contract with the company Curative. People as young as 5 can get a test free of charge from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, according to the county.

Since Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled the Blueprint for a Safer Economy plan in September, San Mateo County has more than doubled its testing rates, and is now testing at the second-highest rate of any county in the state, behind only San Francisco, Canepa’s office said.

The state sponsors one Verily/Project Baseline testing operation in San Mateo County, and the county has a private contract with Verily for a second testing site, costing San Mateo County approximately $1.7 million per month.

The county-sponsored testing operation with Verily, which is in addition to the one with Curative, rotates throughout the county, including in Daly City, San Bruno, Half Moon Bay, North Fair Oaks and East Palo Alto on a regular schedule, although the contract expires at the end of December.

A testing schedule in San Mateo County is available online at www.smcgov.org/testing.