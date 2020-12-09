San Mateo County opts out of stay-at-home order

RICHMOND (KRON) – Despite being in the most restrictive purple tier of reopening, San Mateo County is one of the few Bay Area counties not issuing an early stay-at-home order.

San Mateo County did not follow suit of Marin, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Alameda, and San Francisco counties and enact the state’s regional stay-at-home order early.

The Bay Area region’s ICU capacity has still not dipped below 15% which would mandate a shutdown.

San Mateo County’s health officer, Dr. Scott Morrow, came out with a statement defending his position.

“Basing such extreme decisions on non-standardized and poorly understood metrics seems fraught to me,” said Morrow.

He says that he is not aware of data showing that activities that would be temporarily banned under the order like, getting a haircut, would be driving cases up.

One San Mateo County supervisor is concerned that everyone else in the surrounding shutdown counties is going to want to come here because they are open.

“It’s not like we’re in Solano County and there’s other counties we are in the cusp of 5.5 million people around us being shut down,” said San Mateo County supervisor, David Canepa. “We want to get out ahead of it we want to join them in this case and pump the brakes, put everything on pause.”

One Pacifica resident who likes that her county is staying open came in to get a haircut today, in case it doesn’t stay open.

“I am afraid they’re going to shut this down soon, so I just had my hair done right now, just in case I’m ready,” said Luz Ong.

Morrow has said that when the state mandates a stay-at-home order for the region, San Mateo County will follow it.

