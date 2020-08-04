San Mateo County passes ordinance to fine people violating health orders

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – If you are violating health orders in San Mateo County, you can now be fined.

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted to adopt an urgency ordinance on Tuesday which will allow people and businesses to be fined for violating the orders.

This includes not wearing face coverings.

Individuals

First Violation: $100

Second Violation: $200

Additional Violations in same year: $500

Commercial Entity

Minimum Fine: $250

Maximum Fine: $3,000 per violation

For business owners, it will depend on the severity of the health risk and any good faith efforts to comply.

“If you don’t wear your face mask, then you should be fined. This ordinance decriminalizes violations of the health order essentially but at the same time gives us an added tool to enforce compliance of the state’s face covering and social distancing mandates,” Canepa said. “If we want to return to normal and save lives then we must wear face masks, it’s that simple. But since many continue to thumb their noses at or do not understand these mandates, we must step up our outreach and enforcement efforts and let people know if you violate the law there will be consequences.”

Contra Costa, Marin and Napa counties already have similar policies in place.

CLICK HERE to read the full board memo.

Latest Stories: