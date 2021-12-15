San Mateo County recovers hundreds of weapons through gun buyback event

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KRON) — Over the weekend, hundreds of people surrendered weapons through a gun buyback event held in San Mateo County.

On Saturday, San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos G. Bolanos, Redwood City Police Chief Dan Mulholland, Belmont Police Chief Ken Stenquist, and Citizens for a San Mateo County Gun Buyback hosted an anonymous gun buyback event.

People received $100 cash for handguns, shotguns, or rifles, and $200 cash for assault weapons.

According to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, a total of 425 firearms were collected from the event — including six assault weapons and three “ghost” guns, which are weapons built from firearm parts sold without serial numbers, making them difficult to trace

“The purpose of the gun buyback program is to make the County of San Mateo safer for those who live and work here,” said Bolanos.

“Many households in the county have unwanted, unused, and unsecured guns. The purpose of the gun buyback is to get rid of guns, no questions asked.”

Last month, county leaders approved allocating more than $200,000 from Measure K to fund gun buyback events — with an additional $100,000 from the Sheriff’s Office and $67,000 from Citizens for a San Mateo County Gun Buyback.

Saturday’s event was the first of five the county will hold through 2021 — two more gun buyback events are expected to be planned for sometime next year.

“We are providing a place for people to come and dispose of them and get some money in return,” said Bolanos.

“We feel this will improve public safety in our county.”