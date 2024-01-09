(KRON) – San Mateo County Health is assisting residents in getting rid of household hazardous waste.

San Mateo County Health requires residents to schedule a drop-off appointment for hazardous waste. To schedule, residents will give their names and addresses, which will not be shared. Once the resident finalizes the appointment, the drop-off location will be sent to the participant.

The organization will not accept containers that are above five gallons.

The San Mateo County Health program asks residents to take these precautions when removing household hazardous waste.

Keep your waste in its original, non-leaking containers.

For waste in original containers with intact and legible labels, place items in boxes or crates — this is best for keeping waste containers upright for safer transport and avoiding spills. Do not use plastic bags.

For waste without a label, or not in the original containers, please tell County staff what it is, or otherwise attach a label indicating what it is.

Do not place items in plastic garbage bags.

For fragile or leaking containers, place them in a larger container such as a large bucket with a secure lid to safely contain leaking material.

Place the waste containers upright in sturdy cardboard boxes or bins.

You may line the box or bin with plastic — do not use plastic bags alone.

Place the prepared waste in the back of your vehicle.

If you would like to keep your waste container (e.g. red gasoline can), make an appointment at a collection event in the City of San Mateo.

Remove any other items not intended for disposal from the back of your vehicle.

Avoid bringing pets or plan to keep them secured.

REMEMBER: NEVER MIX WASTE. IT’S DANGEROUS.

The organization asks partakers to stay in their vehicles when dropping off household hazardous waste. Staff will unload the waste from their cars. Staff also asked for participants to turn off their engines and extinguish any smoking materials.

If residents with further questions are asked to call (650) 372-6200.

For further information, click here.