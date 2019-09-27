San Mateo County residents eligible for savings on new electric vehicles

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) – Residents in San Mateo County can get up to $7,0000 off a new vehicle now through Oct. 1 thanks to Peninsula Clean Energy.

The $7,000 is available for those who purchase a 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV at Putnam Chevrolet in Burlingame.

Officials said lesser discounts are available through six other car dealerships until Dec. 31.

The other discounts include:

$3,500 off Nissan Leaf at Nissan of Burlingame

$3,200 off BMW i3 at Peter Pan BMW in San Mateo

$2,600 off Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivan at Steward Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Colma

$1,700 off Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid at Honda of Serramonte in Colma

$1,550 off Toyota Prius Prime at Toyota 101 in Redwood City

According to Peninsula Clean Energy, manufacturers are also offering discounts that combined with state and federal tax incentives could up to an additional $10,800 or on each purchase.

