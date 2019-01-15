San Mateo County Sheriff: 44 home burglaries in 3 months

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) -- Deputies say it's happening more and more -- home burglaries in San Mateo County.

“In a three month span, we’ve had approximately 44 residential burglaries in San Mateo County along,” said Rosemerry Blankswade, a detective with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

Blankswade says these thefts have been spread out across the county but they have been more prevalent in the areas of Millbrae, Woodside and Portola Valley.

Blankswade says the burglars are waiting until residents leave their homes and stealing items that are easy to sell.

“We do see a lot of electronics being taken in these residential burglaries,” Blankswade said.

Deputies say they would love to catch these criminals in the act but there are ways you can protect yourself -- such as installing security cameras and having alarms.

Blankswade says if you see something happening in a your neighborhood that doesn't seem right, don't hesitate to call the police.

“The most important thing i think we can tell people is that if they see anything that is suspicious anything that seems out of the ordinary, it's more important to call and have us find out that it ended up being nothing,” Blankswade said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES