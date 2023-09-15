(KRON) – A sexual assault suspect was arrested in Redwood City on multiple charges Friday.

San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office detectives began an investigation after receiving a report of a sexual assault of a minor in March. San Mateo detectives identified 66-year-old Sergio Emelio Perez-Juarez as the suspect during the investigation.

According to San Mateo police, deputies contacted Perez-Juarez in Redwood City. Perez-Juarez was later arrested and charged with lewd act upon a child, forcible lewd act upon a child, aggravated sexual assault of a child, and rape by force or fear.

Perez-Juarez was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility.

If anyone has information on this crime or crimes involving Sergio Emelio Perez-Juarez, please contact Detective R. Cousenes at (650)-363-4066 or rcousenes@smcgov.org.