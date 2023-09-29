(KRON) – There has been an increase in residential burglaries in San Mateo County, according to a post on X from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies will increase the number of patrol vehicles in targeted areas, the sheriff’s office said. The sheriff’s office offers vacation house checks as a courtesy for residents to provide additional security.

The San Mateo Sheriff’s Office reminds residents to continue to be “vigilant and look out for each other.”

San Mateo County residents with non-emergency concerns or questions can call the non-emergency line at (650)-363-4911.