REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — San Mateo County broke ground today in redwood city on a navigation center that will hopefully help get people off the streets and into permanent housing.

The county’s first ever navigation center will be built on a two-and-a-half-acre space in Redwood City. Now this entire project will cost about $57 million.

When completed the navigation center will have 240 housing units. These will be modular units that are being assembled in Southern California and then there’ll be transferred up here.

In addition to the living spaces, there will be resources to help people moving from this location into more permanent housing.

“The streets can no longer be the waiting rooms,” Aubrey Merriman with LifeMoves said. “We need to have flexible, quick and cost-efficient interim solutions. That move people off the streets sooner. And then when we get them into those interim housing solutions, we’re able to move them on to the next and better place.”

Most of that funding is coming from California’s project Homekey. There’s also a $5 million private donation and some federal funding as well. This project will be completed by the end of the year, if plans go accordingly.