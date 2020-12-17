SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The clock is ticking in some Bay Area counties that didn’t want to close doors as the virus began surging again mid-fall.
San Mateo County is one of the areas that were holding out on the stay-at-home order until the state of California steps in. That day has finally come.
On Wednesday, the state reported that the total ICU bed capacity fell below 15% in the Bay Area region, prompting more closures starting 11:59 p.m. on Thursday night.
Now, San Mateo County will put away the tents set up for outdoor dining as restaurants will revert to takeout-only. Salons and other personal services will also have to cancel appointments.
The stay-at-home order for all counties in the Bay Area will last for at least three weeks, and possibly longer if capacity does not increase back above 15%.
- San Mateo County stay-at-home order starting soon
- If Congress approves a stimulus check, how long will it take to show up in your bank account?
- LIVE: FDA advisers review Moderna’s request for emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine
- Santa Clara County administers first COVID-19 vaccines
- Mobster admits assaulting ‘Real Housewives’ husband for wedding discount