San Mateo County stay-at-home order starting soon

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The clock is ticking in some Bay Area counties that didn’t want to close doors as the virus began surging again mid-fall.

San Mateo County is one of the areas that were holding out on the stay-at-home order until the state of California steps in. That day has finally come.

On Wednesday, the state reported that the total ICU bed capacity fell below 15% in the Bay Area region, prompting more closures starting 11:59 p.m. on Thursday night.

Now, San Mateo County will put away the tents set up for outdoor dining as restaurants will revert to takeout-only. Salons and other personal services will also have to cancel appointments.

The stay-at-home order for all counties in the Bay Area will last for at least three weeks, and possibly longer if capacity does not increase back above 15%.