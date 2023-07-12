(KRON) — San Mateo County is the first California county to declare support for Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to add a 28th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. That amendment would raise the federal minimum age to buy a gun from 18 years old to 21 years old.

It would also mandate universal background checks and require a longer waiting period before purchasing a firearm. In addition, the amendment would ban civilians from buying assault weapons.

San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa said he is tired of seeing people die from gun violence. “Congress can’t fulfill its responsibility of passing common sense gun laws,” he said.

The procedure is two-thirds of all 50 states have to first call for a constitutional convention to debate and vote on the proposed amendment. From there, three-quarters of all states must approve it.