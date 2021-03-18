San Mateo County takes new approach for COVID-19 vaccinations

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Bay Area county is taking a new approach to getting its most vulnerable residents the COVID-19 vaccine.

San Mateo County will focus on opening small clinics in neighborhoods most impacted by the virus, using census tract data, according to Supervisor David J. Canepa.

Some clinics may also allow walk-ins for eligible residents.

“We look at the data and want to focus on neighborhoods where the vaccination rates are lower than the county as a whole,” said Anand Chabra, MD, the County’s COVID-19 Vaccination Branch chief. “We’re trying to reach people where they live and in a format that make sense to them. As much as possible we want to eliminate barriers to getting vaccinated.”

According to the county, 1/3 of adults in San Mateo County have already been vaccinated with at least one dose.

Eligible residents in targeted communities or groups will be contacted by the County or outreach partners.

Everyone else can sign up for the County’s notification tool as well as the state’s MyTurn to be informed of vaccination opportunities when eligible.