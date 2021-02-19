San Mateo County teachers soon eligible for vaccine, but unable to book

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — San Mateo County teachers will be eligible to sign up for COVID vaccines on Monday, but actually getting them is a different story.

It’s likely that educators still won’t be vaccinated anytime soon as availability and supply of doses diminishes.

The deputy chief of San Mateo County Health Srija Srinivasan had said it actually might take several weeks to reach the people working in critical industries like education, restaurant service and law enforcement.

But county-provided vaccine requirements do differ from those administered by private providers.

Kaiser Permanente is still using older age as a priority for vaccinations, along with frontline healthcare workers rather than providing a timeline for other sectors. Sutter Health is focused on ages 65 and up but is open to vaccinating sector-based groups once supply is ample enough.