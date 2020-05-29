Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW
Coronavirus: The Latest

San Mateo County to allow places of worship, in-store retail to reopen

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — San Mateo County issued a revised health order Friday that loosens shelter in place restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic

The order, which goes into effect on June 1, allows for places of worship to hold services and indoor shopping at retail stores with safety measures in place. 

The health order also removes the previous limitations on access and activities at beaches in San Mateo County. 

Beaches may now operate normally, as long as beachgoers adhere to social distancing and face covering guidelines.

Places of worship and other businesses now allowed to operate must draw up safety plans before they can reopen. 

>>Read the revised health order here

Check back for updates

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News