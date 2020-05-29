San Mateo County to allow places of worship, in-store retail to reopen

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — San Mateo County issued a revised health order Friday that loosens shelter in place restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The order, which goes into effect on June 1, allows for places of worship to hold services and indoor shopping at retail stores with safety measures in place.
The health order also removes the previous limitations on access and activities at beaches in San Mateo County.
Beaches may now operate normally, as long as beachgoers adhere to social distancing and face covering guidelines.
Places of worship and other businesses now allowed to operate must draw up safety plans before they can reopen.
>>Read the revised health order here
Check back for updates
