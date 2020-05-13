San Mateo County to ease shelter-in-place restrictions, move into Phase 2

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — San Mateo County will begin to ease restrictions on the county’s coronavirus shelter-in-place order next week.

In a statement released Wednesday, the county’s Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow says he intends to issue a new shelter in place order that will allow for retail curbside pickups starting Monday.

Logistics and manufacturing, along with some other businesses, will also be allowed to reopen with modifications, according to the statement.

The order will bring San Mateo County into early Phase 2 of Gov. Newsom’s reopening roadmap.

“I am encouraged that data about COVID-19 cases, hospital capacity, and other indicators show some stability so that San Mateo County can now enter the early stages of Phase 2,” Dr. Morrow said. “The social distancing and face covering directives, along with the prohibition on gathering, will remain in place since the risk of exposure to COVID-19 looms large for all of us.”

As of Wednesday, the county has 1,515 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 65 deaths.

