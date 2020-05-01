San Mateo County to open more than half of its parks with specific restrictions

Two runners get in their last legs of exercise before a Chicago police officer notifies them that the trails along Lake Michigan are closed in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 infections, Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Chicago. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A new shelter-in-place order for six Bay Area counties was officially released Wednesday, revealing that some coronavirus restrictions will be eased.

The new order goes into effect May 4 and lasts through May 31 for everyone living or working in the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara as well as the City of Berkeley.

On Thursday, The San Mateo County Parks Department announced it will reopen trails in 13 of its 23 parks beginning Monday, May 4.

Visitors will be required to hike single file on narrow trails, stay six feet away from each other, not gather with people who aren’t in their household and carry face coverings.

Playgrounds, picnic areas, campgrounds, fields, visitor centers, and some restrooms and parking lots will remain closed until further notice.

To reopen May 4

(Parking lot open)

Crystal Springs Regional Trail

Edgewood Park

Huddart Park

Mirada Surf West

Pescadero Creek Park

Pillar Point Bluff

Quarry Park

Raiston Bike Trail

Sam McDonald Park

Wunderlich Park

(Parking lot closed)

Junipero Serra Park

Memorial Park

San Bruno Mountain Park

San Pedro Valley Park

“We are eager to welcome visitors back to San Mateo County Parks and for them to experience the physical and mental health benefits of being outdoors and on the trails,” Parks Director Nicholas Calderon said. “During this time, it’s critical that park users follow the new rules developed to prevent overcrowding, discourage gatherings and that support social distancing. Let’s work together to ensure that parks are safe environments for everyone.”

To remain closed

Flood Park

Friendship Park

Moss Beach Park

Sanchez Adobe

Woodside Store

To avoid congestion on trails and in parking areas that occurred last month prior to park closures, some single-track trails will be converted to one-direction routes. Additionally, the department will open a limited number of parking lots, prohibit road parking, and keep some trails closed to bikes. Dogs must be on leash in parks and trails where dog walking is allowed.

Beginning May 4, the parks will open at 8 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. daily. Find more information here.

Latest News Headlines: