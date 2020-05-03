San Mateo County to reopen 13 parks on Monday

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – Some San Mateo County parks will be reopened on Monday, May 4, according to the County Parks Department.
13 of 23 trails that have been closed since March 27 will be reopened.
There will be requirments for those visiting the trails:
- Hike single file on narrow trails
- Keep 6-feet apart from others
- Do not congregate with people who aren’t from their household
- Carry face coverings
“We are eager to welcome visitors back to San Mateo County Parks and for them to experience the physical and mental health benefits of being outdoors and on the trails,” said Parks Director Nicholas Calderon. “During this time, it’s critical that park users follow the new rules developed to prevent overcrowding, discourage gatherings and that support social distancing. Let’s work together to ensure that parks are safe environments for everyone.”
The department says playgrounds, picnic areas, campgrounds, fields, visitor centers and some some restrooms and parking lots are not being reopened yet.
Some single track trails will be converted to being a one-way to help prevent congestion.
If you plan to bring your dog on a trail, remember that they must be on a leash.
The department is working to reopen more parks in the upcoming phases.
The parks reopening on Monday will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
For more information, visit the parks website.
To Reopen May 4
- Crystal Springs Regional Trail – Parking available. Walkers and joggers only. View more »
- Edgewood Park – Parking lot open. View more »
- Huddart Park – Parking lot open. View more »
- Junipero Serra Park – Parking lot closed. View more »
- Memorial Park – Parking lot closed. View more »
- Mirada Surf West
- Pescadero Creek Park – Parking lot open. View more »
- Pillar Point Bluff – Parking lot open. View more »
- Quarry Park – Parking lot open. View more »
- Ralston Bike Trail
- Sam McDonald Park – Parking lot open. View more »
- San Bruno Mountain Park – Parking lot closed. View more »
- San Pedro Valley Park – Parking lot closed. View more »
- Wunderlich Park – Parking lot open. View more »
To Remain Closed
- Coyote Point Recreation Area – The Bay Trail will be open.
- Devil’s Slide Trail
- Fitzgerald Marine Reserve – Trails will be open for use, but the tidepools will be closed.
- Flood Park
- Friendship Park
- Moss Beach Park
- Sanchez Adobe
- Woodside Store