San Mateo County to reopen 13 parks on Monday

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – Some San Mateo County parks will be reopened on Monday, May 4, according to the County Parks Department.

13 of 23 trails that have been closed since March 27 will be reopened.

There will be requirments for those visiting the trails:

Hike single file on narrow trails

Keep 6-feet apart from others

Do not congregate with people who aren’t from their household

Carry face coverings

“We are eager to welcome visitors back to San Mateo County Parks and for them to experience the physical and mental health benefits of being outdoors and on the trails,” said Parks Director Nicholas Calderon. “During this time, it’s critical that park users follow the new rules developed to prevent overcrowding, discourage gatherings and that support social distancing. Let’s work together to ensure that parks are safe environments for everyone.”

The department says playgrounds, picnic areas, campgrounds, fields, visitor centers and some some restrooms and parking lots are not being reopened yet.

Some single track trails will be converted to being a one-way to help prevent congestion.

If you plan to bring your dog on a trail, remember that they must be on a leash.

The department is working to reopen more parks in the upcoming phases.

The parks reopening on Monday will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

For more information, visit the parks website.

To Reopen May 4

To Remain Closed