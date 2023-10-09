(BCN) — A San Mateo woman has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and will be sentenced along with her husband, U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert announced Thursday.

Kendra Dennaoui, 67, and her husband, Dennis Moore, defrauded their victims by promising to invest their money into real estate deals, but instead spent the money on themselves and to continue their fraud schemes, prosecutors said.

The couple misappropriated over $500,000 from their victims, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Both Dennauoui and Moore, who had previously pleaded guilty, are scheduled to be sentenced in Feb. 29, 2024. Each are facing a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.