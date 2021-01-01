San Mateo crash closes roads for several hours



SAN MATEO (BCN) — Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Tilton Avenue and Humboldt Street in San Mateo as police investigate an injury crash.

The area is expected to be closed for several hours while police investigate the collision, according to police. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes until notified otherwise.

Police sent an advisory at 10:31 a.m. Friday asking motorists to steer clear of the area.

No further information about the crash was immediately available.