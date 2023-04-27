(KRON) — An elderly care facility in San Mateo that was the site of a triple poisoning last year is in danger of losing its license. The State of California has filed a legal action to revoke the license for Atria Park of San Mateo, following the high-profile incident in which two residents died.

The poisoning occurred in August of 2022. Investigators believe that residents of the facility were served a pitcher of cleaning solution that was mistaken for cranberry juice.

Gertrude Maxwell, a 93-year-old resident, died shortly after drinking a glass that was served to her. Another resident, Peter Schroder, also 93, died two weeks later after spending two weeks in the hospital in “extreme pain,” according to his daughter.

A third resident who ingested the solution, which reaches maximum potency three to five days after being ingested, survived.

A former employee of the facility, Alisia River Mendoza, 35, of East Palo Alto, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and elder abuse in relation to the poisoning.

In a separate incident, a 94-year-old resident of an Atria senior living facility in Walnut Creek died after allegedly drinking cleaning fluid. The Walnut Creek facility has disputed the cause of the resident’s death, suggesting it may have been due to eating Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

According to the California Department of Social Services, the revocation of Atria Park San Mateo’s license is pending.

KRON4 reached out to the Department of Social Services but has yet to hear back.