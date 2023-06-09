(KRON) — A San Mateo father is slated to be sentenced Friday for felony child abuse after he threw his baby into a glass table, according to prosecutors.

Bin Pan, 42, pleaded no contest to child abuse and inflicting great bodily injury stemming from a disturbing incident on August 7, 2021. At the time, he was living with his wife, their 2-year-old son, and their 17-day-old twins in the wife’s parents house. The couple’s relationship was “rocky,” prosecutors wrote.

The twin babies and toddler were taken care of by their grandparents during the day, and Pan helped take care of his children at night. Pan was in a bedroom taking care of his babies one night when he texted his wife asking her to come into the room because the babies were crying, according to prosecutors.

Pan said “he had had enough and wanted to kill the babies,” prosecutors wrote. The grandparents entered the room and an argument erupted. Pan had one of the babies in his arms and he threw the baby onto a glass table across the room, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The baby’s head struck the glass table before the mother picked the victim up, left the room, and called 911. The baby suffered skull fractures and was treated at Stanford Hospital. When San Mateo police officers arrived, Pan “calmly told police he had just had enough,” prosecutors wrote.

The baby was later placed in a foster home, and died on Sept. 13, 2021 from positional asphyxia, according to the DA’s Office. An autopsy indicated that the baby did not die from injuries inflicted by the father.

Pan is facing a maximum of four years in prison when he is sentenced by Judge Elizabeth Hill.