San Mateo first responder tests positive for coronavirus

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — A first responder with the San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department has tested positive for COVID-19, the department announced Thursday.

At this time, it is unknown how the member contracted the virus.

The person began to feel sick last week while on duty and began to feel some symptoms that were consistent with the coronavirus, so they were tested. The test came back positive.

The infected employee is recovering at home and has not been hospitalized.

“We are saddened that our employee contracted the virus, but we are monitoring their progress

and are optimistic that they will make a full recovery,” Fire Chief Ray Iverson said.

Additionally, 15 employees who had close contact with the person who tested positive are being

tested for the virus.

The department says the infected responder did not have any patient contact.

To respect the individual’s privacy, the San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department is not releasing any further details at this time.

