San Mateo-Foster City School District ends contact tracing

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo-Foster City School District sent a letter to parents saying there has been 115 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the schools.

It’s a number so large that the district says they cannot continue contact tracing.

Instead, school officials are asking students, staff and families to act as if they have been exposed to the virus.

So far, 101 students have tested positive and 14 staff members have tested positive.

Usually, the San Mateo-Foster City School District identifies and reaches out to close contacts with those who have tested positive in schools, but due to the spike in omicron cases – the district says testing is the best way to move forward.

Take a look at isolation guidelines:

Stay home for at least five days – day 1 begins the day after you test positive.

Isolation can end after day 5 if symptoms are not present or symptoms are resolving.

Staff and students must present a negative test result or be given a rapid antigen test upon arrival back to work/school.

The recommendation is to test with a rapid antigen test and not a PCR test.

If unable to test or choosing not to test, and symptoms are not present or are resolving, isolation can end after day 10.

If fever is present, isolation should be continued until fever resolves.

The San Mateo-Foster City School District is offering free tests for students and staff.