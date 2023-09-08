(KRON) — A driver who police say hit a pedestrian and then fled the scene Thursday has been arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run, according to the San Mateo Police Department. Officers received a report at around 4:57 p.m. regarding a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of East Hillsdale Boulevard and Curtiss Street.

Officers arrived at the scene and located the victim, a 41-year-old man, who had sustained multiple injuries. The driver of the vehicle did not stop and fled the scene in a white Toyota Tacoma, police said.

The victim was transported to the trauma center for treatment. They are currently listed in critical condition.

Police were able to obtain a description and license plate number for the vehicle from witnesses. The vehicle was spotted heading north on El Camino Real moments later. San Mateo PD officers stopped the truck and arrested the driver, 47-year-old Zachary Edwards of Rio Vista.

Edwards was charged with hit and run resulting in an injury.

Although an arrest has been made, officers are asking anyone who might have information relevant to the case to contact San Mateo PD. Police are also looking for surveillance footage of the incident.