(KRON) – The San Mateo Police Department arrested an alleged thief who threatened a loss prevention agent with a stun gun and fled the scene.

San Mateo officers were alerted to a robbery at Hillsdale Shopping Center Macy’s on Sept. 26. According to police, the suspect stole hundreds of dollars of Macy’s merchandise before threatening a loss prevention agent.

Several officers responded and located the suspect matching the description in the area of Colgrove Street and 36th Avenue.

The suspect was identified as Antonio Aguilar Barrios. According to police, a witness confirmed that Barrios was the person who threatened the agent and stole items.

Barrios, 26, was charged with second-degree robbery and booked into San Mateo County Jail. Barrios was arrested without incident, police said.