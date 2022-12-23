SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — A San Mateo man was arrested on Thursday after he was accused of pointing a gun at a man and his young son, the San Mateo Police Department said in a press release. Officers searched the suspect’s home and found a large collection of weapons.

Officers responded to the 600 block of 10th Street at 3:05 p.m. for the report of a person brandishing a gun. SMPD said 27-year-old San Mateo resident Andrew Paul Michael got into an argument with his neighbor and the neighbor’s 4-year-old son before retrieving a gun.

The argument started when the victim was seen delivering an invitation of some sort to a different neighbor’s home. The victim told officers that Michael got his gun and pointed it at him and his son while they were in their vehicle, preventing them from driving away.

Michael returned to his home after officers arrived at the scene. There was a heavy police presence in the neighborhood and a perimeter was established around the house.

Michael eventually surrendered to police, and his home was searched for more weapons.

“Officers found and seized multiple illicit firearms, which included an AK-47, a short-barreled AR-15, an AR-15 with a grenade launcher, hand guns, a tremendous amount of ammunition, and firearms paraphernalia,” SMPD said.

Michael was booked into San Mateo County Jail for illegally possessing an assault weapon, manufacturing a short-barreled rifle, exhibiting a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, assault with a deadly weapon and child abuse.