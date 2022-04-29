ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda Police Department announced Friday that it arrested a man in connection with a shooting that occurred on September 20, 2021. APD did not name the arrestee, but said he was a 23-year-old man from San Mateo.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 7:00 a.m. near Encinal Avenue and Park Avenue. While searching the area, they found several bullet holes on a home in the 1300 block of Park Avenue. Police said the homeowners were not home at the time of the shooting.

APD worked with out-of-county police agencies as part of a follow-up investigation to identify the suspect. Months after the incident occurred, he was arrested.

“Whether an incident occurred five minutes ago or five years ago, we are proud of the investment our department has in keeping our community safe and seeking closure for victims,” police said.